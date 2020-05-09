Several past and present WWE stars reacted to tonight's news of George St-Pierre going into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Shayna Baszler wrote how surprised she was that he wasn't already in the Hall of Fame. She also shared that she would like to see Frank Shamrock next.

WWE 2020 Hall of Famer JBL wrote, "Met GSP backstage at one of Brock's fights, incredibly nice, polite and respectful. Such a good man, and could be greatest MMA fighter of all time. #HOF @ufc HUGE respect for GSP."

Renee Young explained how he was the first star to get her into the sport. She tweeted, "Hell yeah @GeorgesStPierre into the @ufc HOF! First star to suck me into the sport. Congrats!"

Former WWE star Santino wrote, "@GeorgesStPierre has long been the pride & joy of #Canada #UFCHOF wouldn't be complete without him #UFC249"

Below you can read their reactions:

The face of Canadian MMA has a new home ????



?? @GeorgesStPierre is set to enter the Modern Wing of the #UFCHoF. (B2YB @ToyoTires) pic.twitter.com/qNGXKvaPCI — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020