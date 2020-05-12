- WWE Hall of Famers and other stars discuss The Undertaker's entrance in his extra scene from Chapter 1 of "The Last Ride" on the WWE Network. The video features Michael Cole, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Batista, Edge, Shane McMahon, Steve Austin, Bray Wyatt, and Mark Henry.

- The Miz and 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have been announced for The At-Home Variety Show from Peacock TV, which is the new streaming service from NBCUniversal. The show is hosted by Seth MacFarlane, and features daily short-form stories from celebrities at home, all through the month. It also raises awareness and support for three non-profit groups - The United Way, Americares, and Feeding America.

There's no word on when The Bellas and The Miz will appear, but we will keep you updated. Below is a new promo for the show: