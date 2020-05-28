The United States was shocked and enraged after George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis after the officer kneeled on Floyd's neck. The video of the incident went viral online sparking protest in Minneapolis and across the country on social media. The Justice Department is looking into the matter, calling it a "top priority."

Many WWE Superstars responded to the Floyd's death. Titus O'Neil posted a lengthy post on Instagram noting that the incident was "frustrating, hurtful, scary".

"I'm literally sitting in my car looking at pictures of me and my sons and just came to tears," O'Neil wrote. "As a black father this s--t is frustrating, hurtful, scary etc. I've been able to teach my kids a lot about life, but I'm not equipped to teach or tell my kids or other black and brown kids on how to deal with [this] type of s--t OVER AND OVER AGAIN.

"I doubt very seriously that my friends, coworkers, business partners etc that don't look like me have EVER had to think about half the stuff I do as a Black Parent trying to raise two Black Men in this country. I doubt they've ever had to Have 'The Talk' with their children, I doubt they'll ever have to tell their children how beautiful and Amazing they are as much as I tell mine, I doubt they'll have to wonder if their kids will be okay with driving their cars outside of getting into an accident

"I doubt they have to go shopping for Body cameras to install in their kids vehicles, I have a lot of doubts, Concerns, Anger, Frustration and Questions. WHAT I DON'T have is ANSWERS and that's where many Black and Brown people are at today and have been for years. I can't explain to them that the outrage people have for hurting Dogs and Animals is deafening, yet the outrage for Killing Black Men and women with A Law enforcement Uniform on seems to be addressed as business as usual. I don't feel like a super hero, I don't have any answers and I do feel hopeless in this situation. #ImNotOkWithThis."

Jey Uso also posted a response on Instagram admitting that he does not speak on social issues that often. He posted a caption alongside a photo of Colin Kaepernick and the police officer kneeling.

"Real talk, I never speak on these kind of situations, let alone post it," Jey admitted. "I've had my run-ins with police, SOME good, MOST bad (my experience) but out of all this hate and racism we live in, THIS made me think of my KIDS!!! In America, MY KIDS WILL BE CONSIDERED BLACK!!!! When they are men, will they be facing this same struggle???? As a father, uncle, it scared da F*k outta me!!!!"

On Twitter, Naomi posted a shorter response. She called for things to change and an RIP message.

"So sick of this happening to our people! On top of that nothing being done about it," Naomi said. "Something has to be done and many things have to be changed! Rest In Peace #georgefloyd"

Lacey Evans retweeted a message saying, "humans should learn how to HUMANIZE HUMANS! make the world be a better place WITHOUT RACISM! RIP George Floyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd"

NPR has reported on an investigation that is being done by the Justice Department on Floyd's death. You can view the messages from the WWE Superstars below: