King Baron Corbin, Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion are among those supporting The Revolt's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (fka Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival) in their post-WWE endeavors.

As seen in the photos below, Harwood tweeted shots of the three SmackDown Superstars wearing new hats with The Revolt logo on them.

He wrote, "All the #FTR support makes my cold heart happy! [billed cap emoji] [victory hand emoji] #FearTheRevolt"

Dax noted in a follow-up tweet that they sold out of 70 hats within an hour. He and Cash both commented on another hat release coming soon.

"Give us a week or so. We sold out of 70 of these bad boys within an hour! I'll let ya know ASAP. On another note, thank you to EVERYONE for the support. Sometimes, when you're always on the go & working for a huge company, you lose sight of how many fans you actually have. FTR," Dax tweeted.

