As noted, Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the official debut of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, formerly known as Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

WWE has confirmed that Kross will make his in-ring debut on the show. They are billing Kross and Scarlett as "Doomsday" and it looks like Scarlett will not be using the last name.

There's no word yet on who Kross will face this week, but WWE is still teasing that the feud with Tommaso Ciampa will eventually continue.

Below is WWE's first render for Kross and Scarlett, along with the teaser announcement for Wednesday: