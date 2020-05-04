As noted, Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the official debut of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, formerly known as Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
WWE has confirmed that Kross will make his in-ring debut on the show. They are billing Kross and Scarlett as "Doomsday" and it looks like Scarlett will not be using the last name.
There's no word yet on who Kross will face this week, but WWE is still teasing that the feud with Tommaso Ciampa will eventually continue.
Below is WWE's first render for Kross and Scarlett, along with the teaser announcement for Wednesday:
Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett
Doomsday finally comes to the NXT ring this Wednesday night as Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett.
After issuing foreboding warnings for months, Kross will finally show the NXT Universe what he's capable of inside the squared circle. We've already been given a brutal sneak peek, as Tommaso Ciampa hasn't been seen since Kross and Scarlett ambushed him last month.
Why they targeted The Blackheart is still unclear. But make no mistake: Kross figures to have bad intentions in store for his first opponent.