WWE announced today that they will adjourn their 2020 Annual Meeting for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE announced back in April that the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting would convene and immediately adjourn on Thursday, April 16. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, May 14 but now it's scheduled for Thursday, June 11 due to the COVID-19 order issued by Connecticut Governor Lamont. WWE noted today that the June meeting may need to be adjourned to a later date.

