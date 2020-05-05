WWE is scheduled to air part of Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view live.

As noted, the entire men's and women's Money In the Bank Ladder Matches were taped a few weeks back at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. PWInsider now reports that everything else on the pay-per-view will air live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, as it happens. The two MITB Ladder Matches will air simultaneously during Sunday's pay-per-view, starting in the first floor lobby, fighting through the next three floors, and then ending up on the roof where the ring, briefcases and ladders will be.

After Sunday's pay-per-view, WWE will return to the Performance Center on Monday for more TV tapings. They are scheduled to tape the May 11 RAW and May 15 SmackDown episodes on Monday, May 11; then tape the May 18 RAW and the May 22 SmackDown on Tuesday, May 12; then wrap the week with the May 13 WWE NXT and the May 20 NXT episodes on Wednesday, May 13. They are then scheduled to return to the Performance Center for more tapings on Monday, May 25, which we detailed at this link.

Money In the Bank 2020 was originally planned for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the updated Money In the Bank pay-per-view card for Sunday. Remember to join us for live coverage on Sunday, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 6pm ET.

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Forgotten Sons vs. John Morrison and The Miz vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella