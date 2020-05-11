WWE is reportedly moving away from the full brand split and allowing some crossover between the RAW and SmackDown brands.

The company is set to introduce a ruling on tonight's RAW that will allow for some crossover between the red brand and the blue brand, according to POST Wrestling. The idea is that this will be a simpler version of last year's Wild Card Rule, which didn't go over well with most fans.

It was also noted that the new ruling for the top two brands is expected to keep talent crossovers to a minimum.

This new ruling comes at a time when ratings are down for both shows. The idea for the crossovers reportedly came at the request of FOX and the USA Network.

On a related note, WWE is set to address the status of the WWE Intercontinental Title later this week, according to POST, likely during Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Sami Zayn currently holds the title but has been away from WWE action since the WrestleMania 36 tapings, where he retained over Daniel Bryan. He has been champion since Elimination Chamber on March 8, but the WrestleMania win was his first title defense.

It's believed that Zayn has decided not to wrestle during the COVID-19 outbreak due to concerns he has. He has not been present for the recent tapings at the closed-set Performance Center. As we've noted, WWE reportedly told employees a while back that they did not have to work during the coronavirus pandemic if they did not want to, and that their decisions would not be held against them in the future.

Stay tuned for updates on the new WWE crossover ruling, plus the status of Sami and his Intercontinental Title.