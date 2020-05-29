Adam Cole's one-year WWE NXT Title reign will be celebrated this Sunday on the official WWE Twitter account.

It was announced this afternoon that the celebration will begin this Sunday at 2pm ET. It looks like Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will be involved with the "Undisputed Celebration" on the WWE Twitter account. A celebration was originally announced for this week's NXT TV episode, but it didn't happen as Cole and NXT General Manager William Regal had a live negotiation segment instead.

"An #UNDISPUTED champion deserves an #UNDISPUTED celebration. This Sunday, at 2PM ET // 11AM PT, we celebrate 365 days of @AdamColePro as #NXTChampion, RIGHT HERE on @WWE's @Twitter account. Be there or be a dork. BOOM," WWE tweeted.

Cole won the NXT Title back on June 1, 2019 by defeating Johnny Gargano at the "Takeover: XXV" event. He will defend his title next against The Velveteen Dream at "Takeover: In Your House" on June 7. A special location is set to be announced for the match, indicating that it may be another cinematic-style bout.

Stay tuned for more as WWE celebrates Cole's historic NXT Title reign. Below is the full Twitter announcement from today: