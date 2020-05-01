Thursday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 600,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #18 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 527,000 viewers and ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo. This is the best Total Bellas viewership of season 5, and the best viewership going back to the season 3 finale, which drew 617,000 viewers on July 29, 2018.

Above is E!'s official video recap of the episode, which was the 5th episode of the 5th season.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership, with 4.658 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 rating in the key demo. Jersey Shore on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.47 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150, drawing just 895,000 viewers. Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 10.139 million viewers. Parks & Rec on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 1.4 rating.

Below is our Total Bellas Viewership Tracker for Season 5:

Episode 1: 563,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: 454,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 461,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 527,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 600,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6:

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)