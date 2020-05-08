Thursday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 415,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week's episode, which drew 600,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo, for the best Total Bellas viewership of season 5, and the best viewership going back to the season 3 finale, which drew 617,000 viewers on July 29, 2018.

This week's episode was the lowest of 2020, and the lowest since the 9th episode of season 4, which drew 395,000 viewers on March 17, 2019.

This was the 6th episode of the 5th season. E! did not release the recap video for this episode.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership, with 4.755 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo. Jersey Shore on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.47 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150, drawing just 841,000 viewers. Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.450 million viewers. Millionaire on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 0.9 rating.

Below is our Total Bellas Viewership Tracker for Season 5:

Episode 1: 563,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: 454,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 461,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 527,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 600,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 415,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7:

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)