Thursday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 485,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 415,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 rating in the key demo. Last week's show was the lowest viewership since the 9th episode of season 4, which drew 395,000 viewers on March 17, 2019.

This was the 7th episode of the 5th season. For the second week in a row E! did not release a recap video for the show.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership, with 4.605 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key demo. Jersey Shore on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.47 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150, drawing just 862,000 viewers. Millionaire on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.497 million viewers. Millionaire and Station 19 on ABC tied at #1 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 0.9 rating.

Below is our Total Bellas Viewership Tracker for Season 5:

Episode 1: 563,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: 454,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 461,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 527,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 600,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 415,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 485,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8:

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)