Thursday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 533,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is third-highest viewership of the season and the best Cable Top 150 ranking for the show.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 485,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

This was the 8th episode of the 5th season. You can see E!'s episode recap video above.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership, with 4.041 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key demo. Jersey Shore on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.37 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150, drawing 1.144 million viewers. Millionaire on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.966 million viewers. Millionaire, Holey Moley and Celebrity Escape on ABC tied at #1 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating.

Below is our Total Bellas Viewership Tracker for Season 5:

Episode 1: 563,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: 454,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 461,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 527,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 600,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 415,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 485,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: 533,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9:

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)