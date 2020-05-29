Thursday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 447,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is the second-lowest viewership of this season, going back to episode 6, which drew 415,000 viewers.

This week's show is down from last week's episode, which drew 533,000 viewers and ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo. Last week's episode was the third-highest viewership of the season and the best Cable Top 150 ranking for the show.

This was the 9th episode of the 5th season. You can see E!'s episode recap video above.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership, with 4.138 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating in the key demo. Jersey Shore on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.42 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150, drawing just 814,000 viewers. Based on overnight numbers, Millionaire on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.065 million viewers. Millionaire also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 0.9 rating.

Below is our Total Bellas Viewership Tracker for Season 5:

Episode 1: 563,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: 454,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 461,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 527,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 600,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 415,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 485,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: 533,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 447,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10:

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)