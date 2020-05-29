The build for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view will continue during next Friday's SmackDown on FOX as WWE has announced one match and one segment for the show.

It was announced during tonight's SmackDown that The Miz and John Morrison will have a special warning for WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman next week. This will be to build to the 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the title at Backlash. WWE kept Miz, Morrison and Strowman off this week's show for the most part.

There will also be a title match next week as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend against Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The match was made after the two teams had words following the special Tag Team Champion Summit edition of "A Moment of Bliss" on SmackDown with Bliss, Cross and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. That segment led to Banks defeating Bliss in singles action.

Stay tuned for more on next Friday's SmackDown on FOX, which was reportedly taped this week. Below are promos for the announced match and segment: