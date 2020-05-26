Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) filed to trademark the "Major Player" name on Thursday, May 21.

Ryder included the following use descriptions with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20200520. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200520"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"

Ryder has also filed to trademark "Internet Champion" and "Thousand Dollar Broski" since his WWE departure. He filed to trademark "Let 'Em Breathe" back in January of this year, noting that the phrase was first used for commerce in late 2018. Ryder was granted that trademark on Tuesday, May 19. He also filed to trademark "S.T.O.M.P. In Paradise" and "Scratch That Figure Itch" back in January, which are related to his various wrestling action figure projects.

Ryder was released from his WWE contract on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. He will be free to sign with who he wants after his non-compete clause expires on July 15.