Zelina Vega took to Twitter last night and borrowed lyrics from rapper Nicki Minaj to taunt her competition in WWE.

Vega, modifying the "Roman Reloaded" lyrics from Minaj, commented on how she's put female managers on the map again in pro wrestling.

She wrote, "Yo, is it me, or did I put female managers on the map again? You mad 'cause I'm at the PC, out here savage'n. You in the booth, but I'm who you be channelin'. Why they never bring you name up at the panel, then? [musical notes emoji] #MuñecaTingz"

Vega's WWE TV time has increased during the recent COVID-19 tapings as she has been managing Austin Theory, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade on RAW.

