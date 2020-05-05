- WWE uploaded the full 2015 Money In The Bank ladder match featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Neville and Kane, which you can watch in the video above. Sheamus cashed in the contract months later and defeated Roman Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
- Alfred Konuwa has a new column at Forbes looking at how effective the Money In The Bank match has been in creating stars. While 83% of the wrestlers who won the match went on to successfully cash in Money in the Bank, of the 15 non-established or up-and-coming wrestlers who won, nine of them (60%) arguably got over as a result of the briefcase.
- Zelina Vega, who has been shining on RAW recently, posted more bathing suit photos from her recent photoshoot, which you can check out below. Vega has been promoting her new YouTube channel with husband Aleister Black, which you can check out here.
It's Monday, you know what that means! Blessing your feeds, NEW #Youtube video! It's part 3/3 of our Q&A session! ***LINK IN BIO*** (contest for our subscribers ends 5/19! Sub now and turn post notifications on then TWEET OR DM us a screen shot! You'll qualify to win our #AtoZ care package! A follow, t-shirt, signed card, a kitty Polaroid and more!) Aaaaand I get to slay #RAW like no one else can tonight. #winning I ain't gotta get a plaque, I ain't gotta get awards I just walk up out the door all the girls will applaud All the girls will commend, as long as they understand That I'm fighting for the girls, that never thought they could win 'Cause before they could begin you told 'em it was the end But I am here to reverse the curse that they live in ?? ??: @forerophotography *TMT Fitness Packs and Water Bottles are still available and what better time than now? No gym? NO PROBLEM! We got your back! Head on over to TheaTrinidad.com for a pack! Instruction video coming soon*