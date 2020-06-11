Tonight's AEW Dark episode on YouTube will feature a loaded card with 11 matches. The following matches have been announced:

* Jurassic Express vs. Capital Vices

* SCU vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon

* Scorpio Sky vs. Robert Anthony

* The Dark Order vs. John Skyler and Brady Pierce

* Big Swole vs. Dani Jordyn

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Shawn Dean and MUSA

* Lance Archer vs. David Ali

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Griff Garrison

* Penelope Ford vs. Skyler Moore

* Shawn Spears vs. Lee Johnson

* Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Kenzie Page and Red Velvet

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on YouTube. Remember to join us this evening for live coverage as the show airs. For those who missed it, you can see last week's episode above.