As noted, Night Two of the WWE NXT Great American Bash TV event will be headlined by a big "Winner Takes All" match with NXT North American Champion Keith Lee going up against NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Cole took to Twitter to issue a "simple" statement on his title reign and the Champion vs. Champion match against Lee.

"I will put this as simple as I can. I have carried NXT on my back for over a year. For over a year, people have said I would lose the NXT championship. And EVERY SINGLE TIME I have proved them wrong. In 2 weeks, I cement my legacy as the greatest champ this brand has ever seen," Cole wrote.

Lee also commented on the big "Winner Takes All" match with Cole, and last night's Triple Threat main event win over Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor. Lee gave them props for taking turns with the Sleeper holds during the match.

Lee wrote, "The sleepers were wise. Not having air is quite the burden. What a battle! But still....forward march. Someone is making history as the first ever double singles champ in the existence of #WWENXT You may be #Undisputed...but I am #Undeniable. Mr. Cole...may the best champ win."

You can click here for details on the two-week NXT Great American Bash event, which will go head-to-head with AEW's Fyter Fest event.

Below are the full tweets from Cole and Lee:

