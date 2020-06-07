NXT Champion Adam Cole spoke with The Wrap before tonight's Backlot Brawl against The Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Cole recalled a great story about his first time communicating with WWE back in 2010 when he was still in the early part of his wrestling career.

"I got an email saying, 'Hey, we've seen some footage of you. We're really, really impressed. We wanna bring you down to FCW for a week to try out,'" Cole recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh my God.' I'm telling my brother, I'm telling my friends. And [WWE] ended up calling me and talking to me on the phone for 30 minutes — 30 minutes, explaining, going, 'This is who you're going to be rooming with. This is when you're gonna fly down. This is what you're gonna do.' And at the end of the conversation he goes, 'And listen, I just want you to know, if you just show up, you work hard, it's pretty much a done deal. Like, you just gotta not screw up. We're that level of interested.' I'm like, I'm getting hired, I can't believe it.

"Then I get the email with the flight itinerary. Long story short, it's the wrong name and I'm very confused and like, 'Wait, what?' I Google the name and up pops Xavier Woods. And I sent a picture of myself, I said, 'Hey, this is me.' And they went, 'Oh my God, we're so sorry. We're gonna book you as an extra for RAW and SmackDown."

Cole (real name: Austin Jenkins) explained he and Xavier Woods (real name: Austin Xavier Watson) have the first same name and believed that's how WWE mixed them up.

For the WWE segment, Cole was brought in to drink with Straight Edge Society member, Serena Deeb. He was eventually chased off when the group came into the bar, which you can see in the video below.

"I ended up being the person who was sitting at a bar, pretending to drink with Serena Deeb," Cole explained. "And then the Straight Edge Society came in and kicked us out of the bar and I ran away. So I was very excited, 19-year-old me, I was very, very excited to get to do a backstage vignette on SmackDown, drinking ginger ale with Serena."