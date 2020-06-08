Two big matches have been announced for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will also feature fallout from Sunday's "Takeover: In Your House" event.

WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes in a recent rematch from Balor's loss on NXT TV, plus NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match.

Below is WWE's announcement on both matches: