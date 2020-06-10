As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 22nd set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of June 10, 2020. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT.

MJF kept his #1 spot this week while Chris Jericho returned to the charts at #5, taking that spot from Darby Allin. The rest of the men's rankings stayed the same. The women's chart also stayed the same this week. SCU returned to the tag team chart this week, taking the #4 spot from Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian. The rest of the tag team rankings stayed the same.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of June 10, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 6-0, Overall: 11-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 23-8, Last Week: #4)

5. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 14-4-1, Last Week: N/A)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 13-0, Overall: 18-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 11-1, Overall: 18-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of June 10, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 6-2, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 8-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 4-5, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 11-1, Overall: 16-6, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of June 10, 2020

1. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 9-3, Last Week: #1)

Trent (Overall: 15-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 14-12)

2. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

QT Marshall (Team Overall: 8-9) & Dustin Rhodes (Team Overall: 13-7)

3. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-2, Last Week: #3)

Isiah Kassidy (Team Overall: 8-13) & Marq Quen (Team Overall: 8-13)

4. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-4, Last Week: N/A)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 17-9) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 17-9)

5. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #5)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 14-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 14-9)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 23-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 15-9)