AEW has announced that FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares has been nixed from tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT.

FTR will now face Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SCU instead.

It was noted in AEW's announcement that the Natural Nightmares situation will be addressed during tonight's show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* FTR vs. SCU

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy with fans voting on the version Matt will show up as

* Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

* Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Orange Cassidy faces off with Chris Jericho

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action