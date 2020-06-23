AEW has just announced that AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will in action tomorrow on AEW Dynamite. Her opponent hasn't been announced.
The promotion tweeted, "DYNAMITE MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT Your #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru will be in action LIVE tomorrow night!"
Below is the updated card for tomorrow:
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action
* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action
* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Face-off
* FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares
* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss
* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)
* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)
