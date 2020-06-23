AEW has just announced that AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will in action tomorrow on AEW Dynamite. Her opponent hasn't been announced.

The promotion tweeted, "DYNAMITE MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT Your #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru will be in action LIVE tomorrow night!"

Below is the updated card for tomorrow:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Face-off

* FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares

* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)



