Excalibur and Taz welcome us to another jam-packed edition of Dark. Excalibur asks if Taz is in a better mood this week to which he responds, "No." They shoot it over to Justin Roberts who will be introducing the first matchup.

Capital Vices (Sin & Money) are out first, followed by their partner Jon Cruz. This is Capital Vices AEW debut. They'll be facing the full Jurassic Express squad.

Jurassic Express versus Capital Vices/Jon Cruz

Jungle Boy begins with Money. Money traps Jungle Boy in the corner and rocks him with a right hand. Jungle Boy responds by rolling Money up for an early nearfall. He traps Money in a body-scissor and tosses him around the ring. Cruz tags in now, with Marko Stunt coming in for Jurassic Express. Frankensteiner by Stunt. He goes for a PK but Cruz evades....pace picks up...Stunt nails a dropkick. Tandem offense by Jurassic Express as Luchasaurus drops Stunt onto Money. Sin comes in to face off with Luchasaurus but the big guy takes care of Sin with ease. Money comes at Luchasaurus...he eats a wheelbarrow suplex. Assisted senton by Jungle Boy for another close two. After the ref gets distracted Sin slingshots Money into Jungle Boy's groin...Sin hits an elevated flatliner. Jungle Boy manages to escape and bring in Stunt. Incredible flatliner and spin kick by Stunt. He tries to chokeslam Cruz but Sin haymakers him. Luchasaurus back in...he runs through everybody with clubbing shots and an impressive flurry of kicks. Jurassic Express picks up the win with ease.

Jurassic Express wins by pinfall

We go right into our next bout, which is also tag team action. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) and Brandon Cutler are out first. They are still seeking their first win in AEW. They'll be facing SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels.

Brandon Cutler/Peter Avalon versus SCU

Avalon and Kazarian begin. Avalon hits Daniels on the apron with a cheap shot. Kazarian shoves him to the mat, then slings him across the ring with a pair of arm-drags. Stacked school-boy by Kazaria for an early two count. Avalon gets trapped in between Daniels and Kazarian, who ping-pong him back and forth. Daniels and Cutler go at it. Daniels brings him down with a wristlock...Cutler shows off his athleticism by reversing the pressure...Daniels uses the ropes to flip out of the hold. Springboard elbow strike from Cutler takes Daniels down. Daniels shakes it off and hits a single-leg dropkick. Tandem offense by SCU onto Cutler and Avalon. Kazarian with a gutwrench onto Cutler. Daniels goes for a back suplex...Cutler lands on his feet and pushes Daniels into his team's corner...Avalon with a cheap shot. He tags himself in and hits a dropkick onto Daniels. Cutler continues to wear Daniels down, even connecting with an enziguri. Cutler and Avalon argue after Avalon takes another cheap shot. They go for a double-suplex...this leads to them getting in each other's faces...Cutler accidentally lariats Avalon...Daniels tags in Kazarian who runs through Cutler, then nearly decapitates Avalon with a discus lariat. Avalon manages to catch Kazarian in a flapjack, but Kazarian retakes control along with Daniels help. Avalon sneaks in and tries to steal a win with a school-boy...however this leads to Kazarian and Daniels hitting celebrity rehab for the win.

SCU win by pinfall

Post match Daniels looks right at the camera and says that he wants to challenge for the AEW tag team titles.

Out next is Dani Jordyn, who is set to go one-on-one with Big Swole.

Dani Jordyn versus Big Swole

Jordyn threw a burn book at Swole, with information on all the women in the division similar to the Mean Girls movie. Swole tosses it out of the ring, then hits a leg-lariat to get the action underway. Jordyn responds with a reverse elbow before raining down right hands onto Swole's face. She traps her in the corner and lands more shots to gain the early advantage. Jordyn applies a sleeper...Swole powers to her feet and breaks the hold...huge headbutt makes Jordyn loopy. Swole jumps to the apron...step through cutter. She picks Jordyn up in a firemans carry and lands a modified GTS. Dirty Dancing...this one is over quick.

Big Swole wins by pinfall

Backstage Leva Bates is asked how Cutler and Avalon can bounce back from yet another loss. Cutler and Avalon come in arguing, both calling themselves the worst wrestler in the promotion. They seem as if they plan to go their separate ways.

David Ali is out next in what will be his AEW debut. Unfortunately for him...he'll be meeting the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer, who is accompanied as always by Jake Roberts. Archer brings an AEW staff member into the ring and kills him with a standing lariat.

David Ali versus Lance Archer

Ali looks terrified as Archer begs hm to hit him. Ali obliges...Archer sends him flying with a big boot. He bounces Ali off the ropes and sends him face first into the mat. Huge clubbing forearms across Ali's chest. He traps Ali in the corner and hits three running elbows. Taz comments on how Archer is dragging this bout out, and could have easily won in several different occasions. Archer tries a chokeslam...Ali lands on his feet and fires off some right hands but Archer catches him mid-air and slams him to the mat. Archer finally lands the blackout. He has the match won but instead lifts him up so he could apply the EBD claw...he pins Ali with ease.

Lance Archer wins by pinfall