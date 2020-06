PWInsider reports that AEW Dynamite: Newark, NJ has been postponed again.

The taping was originally slated for March and was going to feature the first-ever Blood and Guts match. It was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed back to July 2020.

Now AEW Dynamite: Newark is being pushed back to February 24, 2021.

As reported earlier, this week's AEW Dynamite topped WWE NXT in viewership and ratings once again even though viewership went down 12%.