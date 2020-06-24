Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Brian Cage will be in action

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face-off

* FTR vs. SCU

* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action

* Press conference highlights for the TNT Championship Match at Fyter Fest