Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. TBA (AEW TNT Championship)

* Billy (with Austin Gunn) vs. MJF (with Wardlow)

* Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)

* Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) and Jimmy Havoc vs. Young Bucks