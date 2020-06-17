Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Cody (c) vs. TBA (AEW TNT Championship)
* Billy (with Austin Gunn) vs. MJF (with Wardlow)
* Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)
* Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) and Jimmy Havoc vs. Young Bucks