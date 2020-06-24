Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action with Taz on commentary
* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face-off
* FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares
* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss
* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)
* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)
* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action
* Press conference highlights for the TNT Championship Match at Fyter Fest