Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action with Taz on commentary

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face-off

* FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares

* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action

* Press conference highlights for the TNT Championship Match at Fyter Fest