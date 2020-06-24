AEW Fyter Fest will take place on July 1 and July 8 at 8 pm ET on TNT.

On tonight's Dynamite, the full cards were announced:

Night 1

* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Night 2

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Grayson, and Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose in action