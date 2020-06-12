As previously reported, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT both suffered drops in total viewers this week.

AEW Dynamite barely topped NXT by 0.6% in overall viewers with Dynamite scoring 677,000 viewers, down 7.3% from last week, while NXT averaged 673,000 viewers, a decline of 5.9% from the week prior. It was the third lowest audience for Dynamite in the show's history, while it was the 11th lowest for NXT.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite scored a 0.23 rating, down 20.7% from last week, beating the 0.16 that NXT garnered in the demo by 44%. For Dynamite, the 0.23 rating was tied with the May 13th show as the worst rating in the show's history in the demo. NXT has had two other shows score a 0.16 in 18-49, and four shows that scored lower.

AEW Dynamite beat NXT in every quarter hour in the 18-49 demo. However, NXT beat Dynamite in the second hour in total viewers while Dynamite won the first hour.

AEW Dynamite won every quarter in the first hour with total viewers. The show started off big with the FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade match, which averaged 760,000 viewers and was the high point of the show. However, the audience dropped 4% for the second half of the match, which also saw the Young Bucks confront FTR. Most of the quarter hours dropped from there, with the exceptions being the fifth quarter that saw Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle attack Orange Cassidy, as well as the main event match between Cody and Marc Quen. The least watched quarter was the seventh which had the Jon Moxley - Brian Cage segment as well as previews for next week, which averaged 612,000 viewers and was the lowest quarter for either show.

Despite facing stiff competition from AEW with a Cody match and segments involving Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, NXT won every quarter in the second hour. Like with Dynamite, NXT's best quarter was the first, which averaged 758,000 viewers and featured the Undisputed Era promo. The lowest quarter was the third which averaged 616,000 viewers with the Cameron Grimes - Damian Priest segment, an Io Shirai video and the Indus Sher squash match. In the main events, Adam Cole vs. Dexter Loomis on NXT beat the Cody vs. Mark Quen match on Dynamite by 2.8%.

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows, compiled by 411 Mania with data from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The quarters won by the show are highlighted in bold:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade - 760,000 viewers, 322,000 in 18-49

Q2: 2nd half of tag match/Young Bucks confront FTR - 730,000 viewers (down 30,000), 306,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q3: Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford - 704,000 viewers (down 26,000), 294,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q4: Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Inner Circle - 652,000 viewers (down 52,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q5: Second half of six-man tag/MJF and Billy Gunn segment - 671,000 viewers (up 19,000), 304,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q6: Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara/segments with Matt Hardy, Dark Order, Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss - 654,000 viewers (down 17,000), 295,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q7: Hype for next week/Brian Cage & Jon Moxley segment - 612,000 viewers (down 42,000), 271,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q8: Cody vs. Marc Quen - 632,000 viewers (up 20,000), 288,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: Undisputed Era promo - 758,000 viewers, 215,000 in 18-49

Q2: Keith Lee & Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae - 684,000 viewers (down 74,000), 193,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q3: Io Shirai video/Cameron Grimes/Damian Priest segment/Indus Sher squash - 616,000 viewers (down 68,000), 197,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q4: Cameron Grimes segment/Breezango video/Tommaso Ciampa interview/Rhea Ripley & Robert Stone segment - 651,000 viewers (up 35,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q5: Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes - 688,000 viewers (up 37,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q6: Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro/Timothy Thatcher segment - 661,000 viewers (down 27,000), 205,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q7: El Hijo del Fantasma segment/Undisputed era segment - 676,000 viewers (up 15,000), 233,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)

Q8: Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis – 650,000 viewers (down 26,000), 221,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)