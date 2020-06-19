As previously reported, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT both saw big gains in total viewers this week.

AEW Dynamite topped NXT by 3.5% in overall viewers with Dynamite scoring 772,000 viewers, up 14% from last week, while NXT averaged 746,000 viewers, an increase of 11% from the week prior. It was the best audience for Dynamite since the March 25th episode, which was the first show without a crowd. For NXT, it was the best audience since the February 19th episode, which was a month before the empty-ish arena era.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite scored a 0.28 rating, up 22% from last week, beating the 0.20 that NXT garnered in the demo by 25%. For Dynamite, the 0.28 rating was in line with what the show had been doing outside of last week's low number. The 0.20 that NXT scored in 18-49 is tied with with two other shows as the best rating in the demo since the March 11th episode.

Last week the shows faced competition from NASCAR, however there was no significant competition this week.

AEW Dynamite once again beat NXT in every quarter hour in the 18-49 demo. However, NXT beat Dynamite in three quarters in overall viewers, including the first two quarters and the main event.

For AEW Dynamite, the most watched quarter was the sixth, which featured the ending to the Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & Havoc match, as well as a promo with Brian Cage and Tazz. The main event was the least watched quarter with 705,000 viewers, which is somewhat surprising since it featured Chris Jericho teaming with Sammy Guevara against The Best Friends, and Jericho has consistently AEW's best draw.

For NXT, like last week, the opening quarter hour featuring Breezango vs. Imperium was their best quarter with 793,000 viewers. The worst quarter was the sixth, which happened to be Dynamite's best, and featured Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter as well as Bronson Reed vs. Leon Ruff.

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows, compiled by 411 Mania with data from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The quarters won by the show are highlighted in bold:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes – 782,000 viewers, 379,000 in 18-49

Q2: Anna Jay vs. Abadon/Dark Order appear – 741,000 viewers (down 41,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q3: MJF vs. Billy Gunn – 800,000 viewers (up 59,000), 371,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)

Q4: Cody vs. Ricky Starks – 797,000 viewers (down 3,000), 369,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q5: End of Cody vs. Starks/Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc – 795,000 viewers (down 2,000), 365,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q6: End of Young Bucks vs. Sabian & Havoc/Tazz and Brian Cage interview – 824,000 viewers (up 29,000), 375,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q7: Jon Moxley promo/Britt Baker segment – 734,000 viewers (down 90,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends – 705,000 viewers (down 29,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: Imperium vs. Breezango – 793,000 viewers, 264,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Imperium vs. Breezango/Velveteen Dream interview/Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain – 787,000 viewers (down 6,000), 297,000 in 18-49 (up 33,000)

Q3: End of Priest vs. Dain/Xia Li vs. Aliyah – 774,000 viewers (down 13,000), 283,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q4: Timothy Thatcher segment/Undisputed Era segment – 712,000 viewers (down 62,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q5: Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano & Finn Balor segment – 745,000 viewers (up 33,000), 249,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter/Bronson Reed vs. Leon Ruff – 674,000 viewers (down 71,000), 228,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q7: Santos Escobar/Drake Maverick segment – 727,000 viewers (up 53,000), 253,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q8: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart – 757,000 viewers (up 30,000), 264,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)