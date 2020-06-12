- As seen above, the WWE Music YouTube channel has released Seth Rollins' new theme song - The Rising. The song is also now available on iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the greatest threat to Adam Cole's reign with the WWE NXT Title. As of this writing, 65% voted for Karrion Kross while 35% voted for NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

- AJ Styles took to Twitter this afternoon to hype his match with Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title.

"This is a match you're not going to want to miss. I promise you. #Smackdown," AJ wrote.

Bryan's partner and "coach" Drew Gulak also tweeted on the big match.

He wrote, "No amount of hair conditioner can replace 'good old fashioned' hard work! As his coach I can say that Bryan is the epitome of hard work. Tonight on #SmackDown he will show not only @AJStylesOrg but the world that there is no substitute!"

Bryan vs. AJ for the title is expected to main event tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

You can see the full tweets from Gulak and Styles below:

This is a match you're not going to want to miss. I promise you. #Smackdown https://t.co/G0WHfONIta — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 12, 2020