AJ Styles is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Tonight's SmackDown on FOX saw AJ defeat Daniel Bryan in the finals of the tournament for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title. After a competitive match, AJ won clean after a Styles Clash and a Phenomenal Forearm.
This is actually AJ's first Intercontinental Title reign. Sami Zayn previously held the title but he was stripped and the title declared vacant on May 12 after he took time away from the ring over concerns he had with working during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Below are several shots from tonight's tournament finals, along with a video package on the history of the title that was narrated by Corey Graves:
