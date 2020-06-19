WWE has announced a title match and segment for next Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

The show will see WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles make his first title defense against Drew Gulak. It looks like Daniel Bryan in will be in Gulak's corner.

WWE also announced that next week's SmackDown will feature a segment with Sheamus drinking a toast to Jeff Hardy. The feud between these top Superstars will continue next week, but that segment should lead to the announcement of a match at WWE Extreme Rules on July 19.