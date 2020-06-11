AJ Styles recently spoke with Prasad RS of The Times of India and responded to a recent social media shot from CM Punk.

As noted earlier this month at this link, Punk responded to a fan tweet on Styles staying quiet over current events in the country, such as the George Floyd protests. The user noted that it was tough to unfollow AJ because he had been a fan, pointing to how AJ had been promoting streams while not commenting on what was going on, and that his "silence speaks volumes."

Punk responded and said AJ's beliefs have been obvious for years. He wrote, "Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years."

Punk's "obvious for years" tweet has since been deleted, but AJ apparently saw it before it was removed. AJ was asked about his reaction to Punk's comments.

"I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don't respect anyway," AJ said in the new interview. "It doesn't really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things."

Styles is set to face Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title during Friday's SmackDown on FOX. He was asked where he places Bryan among the list of opponents he's had in his career. AJ had nothing but praise for Bryan.

"There are a lot of great performers but there is something about Bryan which you enjoy," AJ said. "I would place [him] in the list of the greatest of all time because he is that good."