New WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles appeared during tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view for a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton, apparently continuing the feud with Daniel Bryan.

AJ announced that he will be on this Friday's SmackDown show for a special victory presentation. He said he wants Daniel Bryan to be there for the celebration, adding that Bryan is good but he's just not phenomenal. It looks like the Bryan vs. Styles feud will continue after AJ defeated Bryan clean in the tournament finals to win the vacant Intercontinental Title this past Friday.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown on FOX will also see Matt Riddle make his official debut on the blue brand.

Stay tuned for updates on the post-Backlash edition of SmackDown.