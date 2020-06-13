- Above is a promo for Monday's post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW, which will feature fallout from Sunday's match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. WWE is also focusing on how Seth Rollins has invited Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick to RAW to continue their storyline.

- As noted, Friday's SmackDown saw AJ Styles capture the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title by defeating Daniel Bryan in the tournament finals. AJ became a six-time WWE title holder with the win over Bryan. All of his title wins in WWE have been singles bouts. Furthermore, AJ joined named like WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Roman Reigns, Big Show and Rollins as Superstars who won their first WWE Title before their first United States Title and then Intercontinental Title, in that order.

- Friday's SmackDown saw The Miz and John Morrison start to premiere their music video for the "HEY! Hey Hey" single for the feud with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, which is the follow-up to their "Hey Hey" single, which was to promote the WrestleMania 36 feud with The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Before the music video could get going, Strowman interrupted and


