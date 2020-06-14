- Above is the latest WWE The Bump featuring a preview of tonight's Backlash PPV. The live show will feature appearances by WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, The Miz, John Morrison, MVP, Jinder Mahal, and Paige.

- Alexa Bliss currently has her Twitter account set to private, and only approved followers can currently see her tweets. Apparently, she made the change due to harassment from others on the social media platform. Once she made the switch to private, someone attempted to reset / obtain her password. Showing photos of multiple attempts at it, Bliss wrote, "Because I make my Twitter private, doesn't give you the right to try to hack it."

These low life weirdos are awkwardly obsessed with wrestlers. Leave Alexa Bliss alone, go outside, get a job, go interact with actual humans. This is pathetic... pic.twitter.com/BfCxotbKIK — b?? (@blankfaceb_) June 14, 2020



- Bobby Lashley says he's looking to become the face of WWE once he defeats WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at tonight's PPV. Lashley showed pictures of himself the last time he went after the WWE Title in 2007 and from today.

"Left: 2007 — My 1st chance at the WWE Title against someone who was becoming the face of WWE. Right: 2020 — My 2nd chance at the WWE Title against someone who is becoming the face of WWE. @DMcIntyreWWE has never pinned me one-on-one. That doesn't change. #WWEBacklash"