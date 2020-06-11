WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze did a quick Q&A on Twitter tonight.

One of the questions Blayze was asked was who on the current roster of AEW and WWE she would like to wrestle. She revealed that she would want to wrestle Nyla Rose, but didn't know who she would want to wrestle on the WWE roster.

She tweeted, "@NylaRoseBeast sounds pretty good and a place to start clean up. And with WWE? I don't know."

While she didn't know who on the WWE roster she would like to wrestle, she did have some praise for Lacey Evans.

"Always been a class act," she said about Evans.

Alundra Blayze revealed that while she liked wrestling in the era she did, she would have much rather wrestled in today's climate because of all the opportunities.

Blayze wrote, "It was an honor wrestling at the time I did. I totally kept it moving and set a precedence and gave women another opportunity. However, it was stagnant we were stifled. I would much rather wrestle today with all the opportunities women have."

Alundra Blayze was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. She was a three-time WWF Women's Champion. While she was in WCW as Madusa, she was the first woman to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

Below you see her tweets:

