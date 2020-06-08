Andrade vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews is now official for the Backlash pay-per-view.

Andrade became the new #1 contender to Crews for Sunday by winning a Triple Threat over Kevin Owens and Angel Garza during tonight's RAW on the USA Network. WWE then confirmed Andrade vs. Crews for the pay-per-view. Crews just won the title from Andrade back on the May 25 RAW episode.

The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy