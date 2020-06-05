FS1 has announced another all-women's edition of WWE Backstage for this coming Tuesday night.

A replay of the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view will air as the lead-in to Backstage at 7pm ET. Backstage will then air at 11pm ET with Renee Young, Ember Moon, Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on the panel. Sonya Deville will be their special guest.

This will be the second all-women's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The April 21 edition also featured Young, Paige, Moon and Phoenix on the panel, with Natalya and Maria Menounos as the featured guests. That episode drew 116,000 viewers but did not make the Cable Top 150. The lead-in programming that night was the WWE 24 special on Becky Lynch, which drew 119,000 viewers.

