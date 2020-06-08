As noted, WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title against new #1 contender Andrade at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Andrade won a Triple Threat over Kevin Owens and Angel Garza during tonight's RAW to earn the title shot.

Above is new video of Crews talking to Sarah Schreiber about Sunday's title defense.

"Well, you know, Andrade beat some tough competitors out there - Kevin Owens and Angel Garza," Crews said. "I've been in the ring with both of them... very, very tough competitors, but I beat Andrade once for this championship and I'm just not ready to give it up yet. So, I'll tell you what... at Backlash I'll beat Andrade once again and I'll retain my United States Championship."

Crews also debuted a new theme song during his appearance on this week's RAW. You can hear that new theme below: