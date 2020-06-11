WrestleMania 30 will always be remembered as the night the Undertaker's illustrious undefeated WrestleMania streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar. That night lifted Lesnar to new heights in WWE, as he went on to dominate and defeat John Cena at SummerSlam that August and has been in the World title picture for the most part ever since.

During the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson discussed The Undertaker's undefeated streak being broken that night and why he doesn't believe WWE made the correct decision.

"No disrespect to Brock Lesnar, I don't think Taker's streak should've ever been broken," Anderson said. "He should still be sitting here unbeaten [at WrestleMania]. It's as special as anything has ever been, it's more special than anybody that won a world title. It's one of those things that comes along every so often and the character fits the angle."

"There's nobody that you would say on any of those WrestleManias that Taker won that said very clearly he's going to get beat tonight. I don't think that anybody would believe he would ever get beat and he's the guy to pull that off. Sometimes when it's the thing to do, do it."

Anderson said that the perfect way that WWE could have let Taker go out was to have him retire undefeated.

"Leaving him undefeated would've been perfect," Anderson stated. "Let him walk away, let him retire, let him get put in the hall of fame all in one year and let that record, whether it would be 30-0, that's something monumental.

"I don't think Brock needed the win to convince anybody that he was a number one guy, it was just one of those things that wasn't necessary."

Arn sees Undertaker as a locker room leader and admitted that he may be the most appreciated wrestler in the history of the business.

"I've often said the Undertaker is probably the guy who is at least as most respected as anybody who's ever been in the business," Anderson said. "He is a locker room leader. He goes out and leads by example and he works hurt and guts it out and toughs it out."

