On a recent episode of the ARN podcast, Arn Anderson answered questions from fans in "Ask Arn Anything". One of the questions that he was asked from a fan about how Vince McMahon interacts with fans and whether he takes time to sign autographs or take pictures.

Conrad Thompson noted that most people don't get to see how McMahon is in real life. Triple H noted that he has a "large than life presence," and Jim Ross has called him a "workaholic," which according to Anderson may be true, as he lists out McMahon's typical schedule in a regular day.

"You're asking me if he signs autographs and takes pictures? No, I've never seen that," Anderson said. "I'm pretty sure that's never happened, and never will happen. He kind of functions in his own bubble. It probably goes something like this. Now, I'm not saying this is a bad thing. You judge it, but [he's] got a gym in his house, gets up early in the morning, gets a work out, has a limo to pick him up to take him to the airport, walks up the steps to a private plane, goes to the town, gets out of the limo [and] goes straight to building. He walks straight into his office."

Anderson continued, "From his office, he goes straight into the meeting room where he'll spend most of the afternoon. He'll go straight to gorilla. When it's time, shows over. [He goes] straight to another limo, straight to the private plane [goes] next to the next town, straight to the hotel that they're staying at, comfy hotel. And around three or four in the morning, he'll go to the gym again. To the next morning, repeat. That's pretty much the day and the life of Vince McMahon, I think.

"From what I gathered and heard, that's pretty accurate. So, that doesn't leave time for autographs [and] pictures, handshaking, 'Thanks for coming.'"