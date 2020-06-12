- E! released this recap video for last night's WWE Total Bellas season 5 finale, which featured WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev revealing that they are expecting a baby boy in August. As noted, Total Bellas has been renewed for a 6th season, which will premiere in the fall.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry turns 49 years old today while ECW Original & AEW producer/coach Jerry Lynn turns 57 and former WWE referee Jack Doan turns 49. Also, today would have been the 51st birthday of former WCW star Hector Garza.

- RAW Women's Champion Asuka took to Twitter last night and called out whoever was trying to login to her account with IP addresses from Russia and Qatar.

She wrote, "IPs from Moscow and Qatar '93.88.77.78' and '92.63.111.158' and '78.101.166.62' someone is trying to illegally log in. Please stop the unauthorized login attempts. [pouting face emoji]"

Twitter provides IP addresses with login histories, including unauthorized attempts. You can see Asuka's full tweet below: