AEW announced this year's Fyter Fest will take place over two nights on July 1 and July 8 on TNT at 10 pm ET. The card currently features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley versus Brian Cage. Also, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent).

Fyter Fest will be taped on July 1 and July 2, so the first show is live and the second will be taped, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer reported pretty much everything from now until Fyter Fest is written out, and the event itself is being booked as a PPV. Matches will run longer in length and the thought is to put together a PPV quality event on TV over a two-week period. Every title is expected to be defended.

Meltzer also speculated since AEW is only doing four actual PPVs a year, they could do these type of shows to fill in the gaps a bit.

AEW's next PPV, All Out, takes place on September 5 with a location yet to be announced.