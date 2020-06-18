WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has been off WWE TV as of late due to creative reasons.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the F4Wonline.com message board that Belair didn't fit in with the "wacky skits" WWE had her doing with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Angelo Ford and her husband Montez Ford. WWE officials then decided to not put her on TV because she wasn't involved in any current program.

"Now it's a new cycle and we'll see," wrote Meltzer.

Belair was called up from WWE NXT and put with The Street Profits in early April after WrestleMania 36. She has not wrestled on RAW since defeating Santana Garrett on the April 20 episode. She did work the April 27, May 11 and May 25 WWE Main Event episodes, defeating Catalina once and Ruby Riott twice. WWE did air a Belair video teaser on the May 18 RAW episode, but she hasn't been seen on RAW since then.

As seen below, Belair recently received major praise from WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Renee Young, Paige and Ember Moon during WWE Backstage on FS1.

She responded, "Not to toot my own horn.... BUT.... TOOTIE [clapping hands emoji] TOOT [clapping hands emoji] TOOT [clapping hands emoji] TOOT [woman tipping hand emoji] [smiling face with hearts emoji] #ESTofWWE#WWERAW"

Stay tuned for updates on Belair's WWE status.