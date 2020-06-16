Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre are reportedly responsible for their recent feud.

Lashley and McIntyre reportedly pitched the idea of working together to WWE officials coming out of WrestleMania 36, according to Wrestletalk.

It was noted that McIntyre and Lashley both have enjoyed working together in the past, and knew that they could put on a great match if given the chance. They also reportedly saw the value in a feud for their characters.

Paul Heyman, who was recently removed from his role as RAW Executive Director, also had something to do with the Lashley vs. McIntyre feud getting off the ground. Heyman has reportedly been a fan of Lashley for many years, going back to his run in WWE's ECW brand, and was also high up on McIntyre. Heyman reportedly wanted to give Lashley a main event run on the red brand and believed that a feud with McIntyre would be a great way to do that.

Regarding McIntyre's win over Lashley at WWE Backlash this past Sunday, word is that the structure and pacing of the match was something that Heyman was working on with both competitors during the build to the match. The finish, which involved interference from Lana, was something more in line with what Vince McMahon wanted to see.

The feud between Lashley and McIntyre continued on last night's RAW but it looks like Lashley is headed for a split with on-screen wife Lana as he told her last night that he wanted a divorce. MVP is still with Lashley, and is still promising to lead him to the top.

Stay tuned for updates.